Willard Brent Steele, age 44, of Temple, Texas passed away on Wednesday, December 1st, 2021 at his home in Temple. He was born on August 9, 1977 in Temple, the son of Steven and Janet (Gandy) Steele.
A memorial visitation will take place on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 from 5:00pm – 7:00pm at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
A funeral service will take place on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 10:00am at the funeral home. Burial will take place privately with family.
Willard served his country in the United States Air Force, having served 20 years before his retirement in 2017.
He is survived by his wife, Katelyn Steele of Temple; children, Willard Jr., Ty, Grayson, and Weslynn Steele; brothers, Bobby and Steven Steele; and sister Lacy Borgeson. He is also survived by his grandparents Willard and Mildred Gandy.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to help those suffering with PTSD would be appreciated.