BELTON — Services for Marie Harvey Moore O’Neal, 80, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.
Burial will be in the family plot in North Belton Cemetery.
Mrs. O’Neal died Sunday, Jan. 23, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Nov. 27, 1941, in Belton to James and Prudie Hoover Harvey. She was raised in Belton and graduated from Belton High School in 1960. She worked for Griggs Equipment Co. as a secretary, Temple Products as a purchasing agent, King’s Daughters Hospital in Temple as a community relations coordinator and retired from from Cornerstone Gardens as marketing director. She was a member of Altrusa International of Temple. She also was a member of the Temple Chamber of Commerce for 15 plus years, and served as a Red Coat Ambassador for many years. She was a member of Elks Lodge No. 138 in Temple and served multiple years as district president of the Does. She was a Baptist and a member of the National Rifle Association.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Nicholas A. Moore Sr.; a daughter, Vicky Marie Moore Peacock; and a grandchild.
Survivors include her husband, Tom O’Neal of Temple; a son, Nicholas A. Moore Jr. of Temple; a stepdaughter, Gina O’Neal of Fort Worth; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Foundation of Sarcoidosis Research, 1820 W. Webster Ave., Suite 304, Chicago, IL 60614, or the Temple Community Clinic, 1905 Curtis B. Elliot Drive, Temple, TX 76501.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.