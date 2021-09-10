Byron Lee Mays
Byron Lee Mays was born on January 31, 1929, in Hutchinson County, Texas on the Four-Six ranch in Dixon Creek and passed away at his home in Troy, Texas on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at the age of 92. Services will be held at the Belton Church of Christ at 1 pm Saturday, September 11, 2021.
Lee was the son of Raymond and Edna (Bigham) Mays who taught him the value of hard work and living a Christian life. He was a successful businessman, rancher, and land developer. Lee was a member of the Northside Church of Christ, and he has donated his time and resources to many Christian causes and projects in his lifetime. His mother taught him the importance of tithing from the first time he earned money; it was a practice he strongly believed in and faithfully followed his entire life. He donated land for the construction of an elementary school and middle school in Troy. The elementary school is named after his mother and the middle school is name after his father. He founded Indeco Sales in Lubbock, Texas in 1969, and relocated the company to Belton, Texas in 1983; founded Maco Manufacturing in Lubbock in 1973 and purchased Artcobell, which is in Temple, in December 2016. All three companies are in the educational furniture manufacturing and distribution industry. Lee grew Indeco Sales into the largest distributor of educational furniture in the United States. All three of his companies combined employ more than 400 people throughout Texas with an annual revenue of more than $100 million.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Doris (Caffrey) Mays; parents, Raymond and Edna (Bigham) Mays; sister, Jane Tolbert; brothers, Raymond and Tom; son-in-law, Homer Goldston; granddaughter, Tammy Hart; and great granddaughter, Lyric Vidaurri.
Lee is survived by his wife, Angie; son, Jerry and wife, Laura of Salado; son, Lynn and wife, Ralynn of Troy; daughter, Ann Goldston of Belton; son, Byron and wife, Amanda of Troy; 17 grandchildren; and 36 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Lee to Troy FFA and Mobile Loaves and Fishes, www.mlf.org.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.
Paid Obituary