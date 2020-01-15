Services for Vickee Marie Grant James, 69, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church in Temple.
Mrs. James died Tuesday, Jan. 7, at a local hospital.
She was born Aug. 29, 1950, in Pampa to John Robert Grant and Dorothy Howard Grant Driggers. She attended school in Pampa, and graduated from high school in Borger. She attended Wayland Baptist University, and received a bachelor’s of science degree in 1972 from West Texas University in Canyon. She school taught for 35 years in Amarillo, Bushland, Temple and Killeen.
Survivors include her husband, John James of Temple; a daughter, Heather Bouvier of Temple; two brothers, Bob Grant and Phil Grant; a sister, Donna Driggers of Temple; and four grandchildren.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.