Services for Jessie Lee Clinton Sr., 70, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Temple with Rev. Willie E. Robertson officiating.
Burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Clinton died Wednesday, Jan. 20, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 28, 1950, in Greenville, Miss., to James and Bettie Fletcher Clinton. He married Debra A. Risby on Jan. 1, 1978. He served in the U.S. Army, receiving several medals. He was a member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Temple. He attended Temple College iand Central Texas College in Killeen. He was self-employed working in construction.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Jessie Clinton Jr. of Temple; a daughter, Felicia Stidom of Oklahoma City, Okla.; three brothers, Dale Ray Clinton and Michael Joe Clinton, both of Newport, Va., and Curtis Lee Clinton of Illinois; a sister, Mamie Williams of Greenville, Miss.; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.