Eldora May Janacek
Eldora May Janacek, 95, of Theo, Texas passed away on Monday, February 20, 2023, at a Temple Hospital. She was born on December 10, 1927 in Barclay, Texas the daughter of Joe and Emma May.
Visitation will be held on Thursday February 23, 2023 at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday February 24, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at The Church of the Visitation in Westphalia, Texas. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Eldora married Johnnie J. Janacek on August 30, 1946. She worked for 25 years at Lavendusky’s Grocery and was a Farmer and Rancher. She was a member of the Church of the Visitation.
Eldora is survived by sons Earnest Janacek and wife Jackie of the Airville Community and Gary Janacek and wife Kathy of Morgan’s Point, Grandchildren, Jon Janacek of Temple, Elisa Lovorn and husband Andrew, Great-Grandchildren Cormoran and Toby Lovorn of Vilseck, Germany, Brandy Eyre and Great-Grandchildren Kayleigh and Landon Eyre of Harker Heights.
She was preceded in death by her husband Johnnie, parents, three brothers and one sister.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Church of the Visitation or St. Mary’s Cemetery Association.
Paid Obituary