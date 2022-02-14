Services for William Harrison, 82, of Salado are pending with Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Harrison died Saturday, Feb. 12, at a local hospital.
Updated: February 15, 2022 @ 2:02 am
