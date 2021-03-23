Roger Dale West
Dale West, 79, died peacefully, surrounded by family, at his home in Wichita Falls on March 19, 2021.
He was born on October 15, 1941 in Belton, Texas. Dale graduated from Belton High School in 1960, and was a member of the 1958 AA State Basketball Championship team. In college, he played basketball for his beloved Longhorns at the University of Texas at Austin. While at UT, he met the love of his life, Helen Loerwald, and they married in 1965. Later the same year, he graduated with a pharmacy degree.
Dale and Helen found their way to Mineral Wells, where they built a life and family. Dale owned a Simmental ranch in addition to his pharmacy, and was active in the Texas Simmental Association, serving several years on the Board of Directors, and two terms as President. Dale owned West Pharmacy for more than 25 years, and was an active member of Our Lady of Lourdes during the 40 years he and Helen lived in Mineral Wells. He served as captain of the Palo Pinto Sherriff’s Posse, and was a third degree Knights of Columbus.
Dale and Helen moved to Wichita Falls in 2006, where he continued his pharmacy career until retirement in 2016. “Opa” enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports, and never missed an opportunity to babysit or support them.
Dale is preceded in death by his parents, Emmit and Clara West, and his brothers, Mack and Clifford.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Helen. Dale is also survived by his three children, their spouses and four grandchildren: Denise and Doug Moffat and their sons David and Benjamin; Roger and Sharon West and their daughter, Allee; and Deborah and Dennis Degner and their daughter Madeline.
The family will receive friends at a visitation on Monday, March 22nd at 10 am at Our Lady Queen of Peace in Wichita Falls, followed by a memorial mass at 11 am. Masks will be required.
For those interested, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls.
