ROCKDALE — Services for Janos “John” Schell, 78, of Rockdale will be 2 p.m. Thursday in Forest Grove Cemetery.
Mr. Schell died Sunday, March 15, at his residence.
He was born July 9, 1941, in Paszto, Hungary. He served in the U.S. Army. He attended Texas A&M University. He married Patricia Collins on Oct. 9, 1963. He worked for Alcoa in Rockdale.
He was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Survivors include his wife; a son, David Schell of Austin; three daughters, Jennifer Mireles and Amanda White, both of Taylor, and Ilona DeLeon of Belton; a sister, Ilona Kurdi Tiborne; and 11 grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Samaritan’s Purse at Samaritanspurse.org
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.