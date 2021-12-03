BELTON — Services for Warren Stubblefield, 97, of Lexington and formerly of Salado will be held in private.
Burial will be in Bell Plains Cemetery.
Mr. Stubblefield died Wednesday, Dec. 1, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 24, 1924, in Belton to Haskell and Nina Dickinson Stubblefield. He married Louise Manning on March 3, 1949, in San Antonio. He worked as a power plant supervisor in San Antonio until retiring.
He was preceded in death by his wife; a son, William W. Stubblefield; and a daughter, Marilyn Kathleen Mayo.
Survivors include a grandchild; and a great-grandchild.
Memorial may be made to the Salado Church of Christ.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.