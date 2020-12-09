ROCKDALE — Services for Hubert Anton Barcuch, 81, of Rockdale will be 10 a.m. today at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Burial with military honors will in Holy Cross Cemetery in Granger.
Mr. Barcuch died Saturday, Dec. 5, in Rockdale.
He was born Sept. 13, 1939, in Granger to Hubert Charles and Mary Tonie Straka Barcuch. He graduated from Granger High School. He served in the U.S. Army. He worked for Floyd’s Glass Co.
Survivors include eight children, Sandra Rathke of Center Point, Billy Stifflemire and Ron Barcuch, both of Rockdale, Taffenie Walton of Taylor, Linda Avalos of Brady, Thomas Barcuch and Michael Barcuch, both of Austin, and James Barcuch of Round Rock; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the American Legion at Taylor Legion 39, P.O. Box 727, Taylor, TX 76574; or VFW Post 6525, P.O. Box 347, Rockdale, TX 76567.