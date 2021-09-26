Nelia (“Nellie”) Barayoga Webster, 86, passed away in her Temple home Thursday, September 16, 2021. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 2, at Saint Mary Catholic Church in Temple, with Rev. Ranjan Cletus as celebrant. Burial will follow at Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple. Visitation is set for 5-7 pm Thursday, September 30, at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple, with rosary beginning at 6 pm.
Nellie was born at Fort Stotsenburg, Phillipines, to Pedro Cabiad and Simplicia (Barayoga) Cabiad on August 29, 1935. She moved to the United States in 1950, and Bell County in 1953. She married Glenn Curtis Webster March 19, 1954, in Temple. Nellie retired after employment of 13 years at JC Penney and 2 years at Kings Daughters Hospital. During her years as a full-time mother, she was an active volunteer in Altar Society, PTA, Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts, and the St. Mary’s Religious Education Program. She enjoyed spending time with family, music, target shooting, gardening, archery, camping, solving puzzles, crafts, cooking, traveling, and working with and helping people.
Nellie is preceded in death by her husband, parents, and seven siblings: Eduardo Cabiad, Edelberto Cabiad, Maria Cabiad, Rosa Cabiad, Godofredo (“Fred”} Cabiad, Pedro (“Pete”) Cabiad, and Gregorio (“Greg”) Cabiad.
Survivors include her sisters Estrelita (“Esther”) Nowlin and husband Bruce Nowlin of Nashville, TN; Leticia (“Tess”) Stevenson of Belton; Simplicia (“Simpy”) Linden and husband John Linden of Denton. She is also survived by her daughter Nelia (“Beth”) Dragoo of Troy; son Glenn Webster, Jr. and wife Jannette’Michele Webster of Temple; and daughter Loretta (“Lori”) Atkins and husband Paul Atkins of Temple; grandchildren Cari Kemp and husband Joshua Kemp of Joshua; Marie Jeske of Troy; Michelle Kozeny and husband William Kozeny III of Belton; Rachael Dragoo of Troy; Tabitha Webster of Temple; Christa Webster of Temple; Marshal Webster of Kansas City, MO; Heather Hroch and husband Chester Hroch, Jr. of Temple; Cathy (“Cat”) Witt and husband Corey Witt of Crawford; and fourteen great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers are slated to be Joshua Kemp of Joshua, William Kozeny III of Belton, Corey Witt of Crawford, and Chester Hroch of Temple.