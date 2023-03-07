CAMERON — Services for Ruth Secrest Kahler, 84, of Morganton, N.C., and formerly of Cameron will be noon Thursday in Oak Hill Cemetery in Cameron.
Mrs. Kahler died Monday, Feb. 27.
She was born July 12, 1938, in Burke County to Jacob Albert and Lois Dagenhart Secrest. She was a member of First United Methodist Church. She was a flight attendant 1962-1966 with Delta Airlines. She graduated from nursing school in 1984 with her registered nursing degree and certification as a CCRN. She worked at Grace Hospital until her retirement.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Charles Norman Kahler.
Survivors include a son, Jonathan E.C. Kahler; a daughter, Jeanne Kahler Schlichting; a brother, Albert Wayne Secrest; amd four grandchildren.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.