Rosie Deholloz
Services for Rosie Deholloz, 79, of Belton will be held at 11 AM Friday, January 10, 2020 at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton. Burial will follow at North Belton Cemetery.
Rosie passed away on January 3, 2020 at her home in Belton.
Rosie was born in Belton, on August 19, 1940 the daughter of Augustine R. and Margarita (Martinez) Castillo. She was a member of Belton Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Desidero Deholloz and six brothers, Paul, Augustine, Henry, Johnny, Roy and Jessie Castillo.
She is survived by three sons, Julian, Noah and Paul Deholloz; three daughters, Norma Linda Rodriguez, Judy Deholloz and Irene (Molly) Deholloz; four brothers, Joe, Ricky, Bobby and Gilbert Castillo; five sisters, Mary Helen Jack, Mamie Martinez, Emma Pruitt, Billy Lopez and Corina March; sixteen grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 6 PM to 8 PM Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Dossman Funeral Home.
