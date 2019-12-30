CAMERON — Services for Willie “Polly” Lavan Sr., 88, of Cameron will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Central Church of Christ in Cameron.
Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Lavan died Thursday, Dec. 26, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Jan. 18, 1931, to John Sr. and Essie Scott Lavan. He attended school in Griffin Chapel and Milano. He worked for Wilsonart and the Santa Fe Railroad. He also was a farmer. He was a member of Central Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lizzie Ewing Lavan; and three sons, James Earl Ewing, Gary Dennis Ewing and Willie “Pookie” Lavan Jr.
Survivors include four sons, Nathan Ewing, Frank Ewing, Bobby Lavan and Jessie Lavan, all of Cameron; six daughters, Patricia Black, Rosie Allen and Janice Henderson, all of Cameron, Debra Colvard of Cincinnati, Alma Faye Hector of Galveston and Kimberly Lewis of Killeen; a brother, Johnnie Lavan; 43 grandchildren; 107 great-grandchildren; and 38 great-great-grandchildren.
A wake will be 7 p.m. Friday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.