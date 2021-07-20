ROSEBUD — Services for Olga Kasner, 92, of Lorena will be private.
Burial will be in Salem Lutheran Cemetery near Barclay.
She died Thursday, July 15, at a Waco hospital.
She was born Sept. 20, 1928, in Barclay to Paul and Augusta Kaulfus Kasner. She attended Barclay schools. She worked for Lammes Candy Co. and Chatleff Controls in Austin. She was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Rosebud.
Survivors include several nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Salem Lutheran Church, 418 FM 1772, Rosebud, TX 76570.
Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud is in charge of arrangements.