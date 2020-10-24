William Lawrence Rook III
William Lawrence Rook III, age 76 of Temple, passed away May 30, 2019 at his home. Funeral services were held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Rook was born on October 6, 1942 to William Lawrence Rook Jr. and Dessie Vincent in Youngstown, Ohio. He married Marie Joelle Lestrade in France on February 16, 1963. Mr. Rook was also a member of the Sons of the American Revolution.
He is survived by his wife, Joelle Rook; son, John Rook; son, Mark Rook; daughter, Nicole Danner; and grandchildren, Sydney R. Rook and Kolten H. McDaniel.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.
