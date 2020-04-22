BELTON — Services for Daniel Anthony Gauthier, 80, of Belton will be held later.
Mr. Gauthier died Monday, April 20, at a local nursing home.
He was born Jan. 14, 1940, in Green Bay to Arthur and Evelyn Maus Gauthier. He married Eleanore Hendricks on April 8, 1967, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in West De Pere, Wis. He graduated in 1959 at Green Bay West High School in Green Bay. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1960 to 1964. He was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton.
Survivors include his wife; a son, David Gauthier of Hammond, La.; and a daughter, Lisa Gauthier of Jarrell.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of the arrangements.