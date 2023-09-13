Tommy Lee DePriest
Tommy Lee DePriest of Morgans Point Resort passed away in his home the morning of September 11, 2023.
Mr. DePriest’s family will be having a celebration of life on October 7, 2023, at 2:00pm, at 4 Ash Court Belton, TX.
Tommy DePriest was born on September 7, 1952, to parents Roy C. DePriest and Edna Reaper in Pedro, Ohio.
Mr. DePriest spent most of his life working in the construction industry. He loved to point out all the buildings he helped construct whenever he got the chance. But his real joy in life was his family. He spent 26 years with his wife, Dianna Powell, before her passing in 2021. He enjoyed watching football games and rooting for his favorite teams, the Longhorns and Dallas Cowboys while enjoying a cold Bud Light.
He is survived by his daughter Jamie Cortez and her husband Manuel Cortez of Morgans Point, TX, his son Marc DePriest of Belton, TX, his sisters Jackie LaRue of Clifton, TX, Tina Cales of San Stone, WV, and Sue Ann Vriseno of Belton, TX. His brothers Steve DePriest of Columbus, OH, and Tim DePriest of Columbus, OH. His grandchildren Areanna Cortez, Gracie Cortez, Jesse “Bubba” Cortez, Courtney Mimbs, Kristopher Powell, Remy DePriest, and Declan DePriest. His nephews Jeff Pickett and Ever Vriseno, and nieces Ally Hileman and Jordan Vriseno. Also, his bonus family Sissy and Herbie Yeager.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Jimmy DePriest.
