Gus Nothan Nichols, Jr.
Gus Nothan Nichols, Jr., age 98 of Temple, passed from this life Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple. Graveside services will be held at 1 pm Friday, July 8, 2022, at Bellwood Memorial Park and Cemetery in Temple.
Gus was born on October 23, 1923, to Gussie Nothan Nichols and Birdie Irene Wiley Nichols in Temple, Bell County, Texas. He was a graduate of Temple High School and married Rosemary Tucker on January 17, 1950. Gus was a proud Veteran of the United States Army, serving during the World War II Pacific Theater as a Sgt in the Military Police. He was a 32 Degree Mason, and a member of the Scottish Rite for 65 years. Gus was also a Shriner, a member of the Temple Elks Lodge, a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), and the American Legion. He was also a member of Heights Baptist Church in Temple, Texas.
Gus is preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Rosemary Tucker Nichols; and two sisters, Katherine Nichols Harrington, and Dorothymarie Nichols Knight.
Those left to cherish his memories are his son, Terry Alan Nichols; daughter, Shari Lynn Nichols; and grandchildren, Kaitlin Renee Nichols, and Alexander Mathew Nichols.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the medical staff at Baylor Scott & White Hospital and the Weston Inn.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.
