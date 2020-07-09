Services for Robert Morris “Bob” Thrasher Sr., 96, of Temple will be 10:30 a.m. July 17 at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial with military honors will be 1 p.m. today at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Thrasher died Monday, July 6, at a local hospital.
He was born Sept. 9, 1923, in Jones Prairie to Nettie Grace Bailey and Frank Berkett Thrasher. He graduated from Rosebud High School in Rosebud. He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in the South Pacific during World War II. He worked at the Pontiac dealership in Rosebud and later opened Bob Thrasher Pontiac in Gatesville. He was a salesman for Gordon Rountree Motors and Duncan Buick in Waco; Hahn Motor Company in Gatesville; and worked for Tranum Auto Group in Temple for 15 years. He married Betty Ann Tapman on Feb. 6, 1949
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Robert M. “Bobby” Thrasher Jr. of Gatesville and Dr. Michael Tapman Thrasher of Waco; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church in Temple or to Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Hospital.
Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.