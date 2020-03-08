Donna Noi Siller
Donna Noi Siller was called home to be with God on February 29, 2020 surrounded by her immediate family.
Donna was born August 3rd, 1950 in Taylor, Texas to Wade and Dorothy Cast. She graduated from Brazosport High School in 1968 and went on to complete her secondary education from Mary Hardin Baylor College. At Texas A&M University, she met her future husband, George Charles Siller Jr. They were married on February 14, 1976 and spent 44 wonderful years together. Donna held many jobs in business and education over her lifetime but being a mother was her true calling. Her faith was exemplified through her dedication to her family and her home. She devoted her life to caring for others and her proudest accomplishments were her own two daughters, Erin and Meagan and her four grandchildren.
All those who knew Donna recognized that she had a servant’s heart. A truly selfless soul, she found great joy in helping those in need and volunteering her time and resources to others. There was not a child’s fundraiser or friend’s cause that she wouldn’t support. Donna was a listening ear, a loving spirit, and hand to hold for so many that crossed her path. She was an avid reader and an active member of the Friends of the Library organization in her hometown of Prosper, Texas. In her free time, Donna could be found reading, writing, cheering for the Astros, sewing, or playing word games.
She was preceded in death by her parents Wade and Dorothy Cast.
She is survived by her husband, George Siller Jr. of Prosper, Texas; her three brothers, Wayne Cast of Hearne, Texas, Bobby Cast and his wife Margaret of Jones Creek, Texas and Michael Cast of Freeport, Texas; her daughters, Erin Mauldin and husband Nicholas and their children Lexi and Luke and Meagan Gilbert and her husband Jason and their children Anna and Haley along with numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Services honoring Donna will include a visitation on March 5th at 1:00 at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church in Prosper, Texas, followed by the Rosary, Mass and Reception. Graveside services will be held on March 6th at 2:00 at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson, Texas.
Condolences may be left on the funeral home website, www.stonebriarfh.com
Paid Obituary