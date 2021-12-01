BELTON — Services for Michal Lee “Mikie” “Meme” Sablich Humphries, 74, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Thursday at 3C Cowboy Fellowship Church in Salado with the Rev. Bryan Miller officiating.
Burial will be in Little Flock Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Humphries died Thursday, Nov. 25.
She was born March 13, 1947, to Michael and Norma Lee Sablich in Temple. She attended school in Temple. She married Walter Humphries Sr. on Dec. 28, 1963.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and by a son, Walter Humphries Jr.
Survivors include a daughter, Michelle McLean of Rogers; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.