ROCKDALE — Services for Russell Lee Cuba, 60, of Thorndale will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Burial will be in Detmold Cemetery near Thorndale.
Mr. Cuba died Tuesday, Aug. 24, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Nov. 27, 1960, in Taylor to George Arlen and Betty Lee Heine Cuba. He attended school in Thorndale. He worked for Veolia Industry as an industrial vacuum truck driver.
Survivors include two sons, Cody Cuba of Rockdale and Blake Cuba of Round Rock; three daughters, Rebecca Leho and Shelby Cuba, both of Holland, and Courtney Cuba of Temple; his mother; two sisters, Lara Harrison of Round Rock and Lannette Brumbelow of Thorndale; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.