Stephen Hulen Ford, Sr.
Stephen Hulen Ford, Sr. 81, of Troy, Texas passed away March 31, 2023, after a long battle with cancer. He was born May 20, 1941, in Waco, Texas to Hulen C. and Mary E. Ford. A graduate of Temple High School, he was a long-time resident of Troy, where he owned and operated Ford Office Machines for many years. He loved working on his pecan trees, fishing, and gardening.
He is survived by his children: Stephen Ford, Jr. (Chesney) of Troy, Texas, Leisa Fulwider (Steven) of Troy, Texas, and Lonnie Legan (Lanita) of Wimberley, Texas; one sister, Marilyn (Gary) Henderson of Houston, Texas; and by five grandchildren: Stephen Ford III, Mathew Ford, Brittany Randall all of Troy, Texas, Jeremy Legan of Winchester, Tennessee and Lindsay Moses (Travis) of Ft. Payne, Alabama; five great grandchildren: Stephen Ford IV of Troy, Texas, Christian, Kaleb and Addyson Legan of Winchester, Tennessee and Noah White of Ft. Payne, Alabama He is preceded in death by his parents, and wife of 51 years, Marcia ‘Karen’ Ford.
There will be a private service for the family.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with these arrangements.
