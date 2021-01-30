Faye Brinker
Faye Brinker, age 96, of Temple passed from this life during the morning hours of Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple. Born on the 25th day of November 1924 in Covington, Kentucky.
Faye was a resident in Ohio until 1967; the family then moved to the Temple area and has been a residence since. On November 30, 1945 Faye married her sweetheart Bill Brinker in Covington, Kentucky. Faye was a member of St. Lukes Catholic Church in Temple. Faye was a part of many organizations including her tap dance team the “Happy Tappers” and her bowling team, the “Silver Strikers”. Faye was highly active in the civil groups; she was also a girl scout leader and chairman. She loved to travel, and she loved her dear fur baby Nikki. Faye will be missed dearly by her friends and family.
She is preceded in death by her husband Bill Brinker and two sons Howard and Fred Brinker.
Faye leaves behind to cherish her memory her son Thome Brinker of Belton and daughter Shirley Holt and husband Danny. Faye also leaves behind eight grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at St. Lukes Catholic Church in Temple on Monday, February 1, 2021 at 1 o’clock pm. Following the service there will be burial at Bellwood Memorial Park.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with these arrangements.
Paid Obituary