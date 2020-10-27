ROCKDALE — Services with military honors for James E. “Gene” Luckey, 95, of Sharp will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with Rev. John Seaton officiating.
Mr. Luckey died Friday, Oct. 23, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 19, 1925, in Rockdale to Rufus Ervin and Wilma Odell Dickey Luckey. He attended schools in Rockdale and Houston. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was awarded a Purple Heart. He attended Temple Junior College and West Texas State College. He received a bachelor’s degree from Southwest Texas Teachers College. He married Eleanor Clore on Aug. 7, 1946, in Temple. He worked in construction and was a farmer. He also was a teacher in Sharp and Rockdale. He owned a construction company. He was a member of St. John’s United Methodist Church in Rockdale and DAV in Cameron.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include three daughters, Ellen Luckey and Patti Schneider, both of Rockdale, and Carol Driscoll of Sharp; a brother, Don Leon Luckey of Bryan; two sisters, Cynthia Mushinski and Dorothy Hightower, both of Bryan; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Rockdale V.F.W. Post 6525, 978 Highway 79 West, Rockdale, TX 76567; or to Rockdale American Legion Carlyle Post 358, 2534 N. FM 487, Rockdale, TX 76567.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.