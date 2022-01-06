No services are planned for Kenneth Merle Isaacks, 89, of Buda and formerly of Temple.
Burial will be held at a later date in Little Flock Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Isaacks died Saturday, Jan. 1, in Round Rock.
He was born Nov. 18, 1933, in Beeville to Louis and Emma Isaacks. He served in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Korea War. He married Millie on June 8, 1954, in Beeville.
Survivors include his wife; three sons, Kenneth Isaacks Jr., Michael Isaacks and Andy Isaacks; a sister, Pearl Richardson; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
