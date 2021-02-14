Alexander Salazar Tovar
On February 8, 2021, Alexander Salazar Tovar of Bartlett, Texas, said his final goodbyes and passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. He is preceded in death by his parents Alejos Tovar and Felisita Salazar, brothers, Juan Tovar, Albert Tovar, Tom Tovar, Estanislado “Tiny” Tovar, and sister Maria Sanchez. He will forever be loved and remembered by his wife, Patsy. He is also survived by his daughter Brenda Perez of Bartlett, son Chris and Krista Tovar of Hutto, daughter Irma and Barry Burns of San Antonio, daughter Rosie and Christopher Felan of Houston. Sisters, Valeria Rodriguez of Rosebud, and Estella Gonzales of Holland. Grandchildren Rey Perez Jr., Lucas and Roman Perez, Benjamin and Kaden Tovar, Stephen and Kristopher Lopez, Rachel Burns, Corey and Ryan Felan. Great-grandchildren, Sophia, Easton, Xander, Kaylah, Dawson and Lincoln. He is loved by numerous nephews, nieces, extended family and many friends.
On November 2, 1944 Alex was born in Devine and grew up in Salado and Holland, Texas. Alex was baptized at San Fernando Cathedral in San Antonio, Texas, and later received his first communion with the Lord at SS. Cyril & Methodius Church in Granger, Texas. He attended Holland High School and married his soulmate and love of his life, Patsy Solis, in 1965, building a forever home and family in Bartlett, Texas. In 2004, Alex retired from Alcoa in Rockdale, Texas after 30 years of work, and continued to find joy in his life. In 2006, he co-founded Tovar Automotive in Hutto, Texas with his only son Chris. He was always full of laughter and never met a stranger. Many would say you never saw him without a smile on his face or a doughnut in his hand. Alex loved traveling, cars, watching wrestling, reading the newspaper, meeting new friends, making silly faces at his grandchildren whenever possible, and dancing in the kitchen with his “Corazón”. He was always there, no matter what.
All 76 years of Alexander’s life were full of love, happiness, and family. Even when he could no longer remember your name or where he knew you from, he gave you a small piece of his heart. We all have pieces of Alex’s love and laughter inside of us somewhere and will keep doing so until we can see him again one day – healthy, at peace, and without a worry in the world.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to SS Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church.
Paid Obituary