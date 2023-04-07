Shirley Lynn
Snow
Services for Shirley Lynn Snow, age 87 of Temple, will be held at 11:00am Monday, April 10, 2023 at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home with Rev. Billy Ray Crow officiating.
Mr. Snow died Monday, April 3, 2023 at a local hospital.
Mr. Snow was born August 11, 1935 in Val Verde, Texas to the late William F. Snow and Gladys Shotwell Snow. He attended school in Holland and Sharp. Mr. Snow worked for Wilsonart and Western Auto Distribution for many years. After retirement, he spent most of his time at the ranch in Salado cutting wood and working on his tractor. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and listening to music.
In 1959, he married the love of his life, Shirley Vasek, in Temple. They were married for 64 years. In 1965, they started their family. He is the father of one daughter, Lisa Bradley and two sons, Ronny and Randy Snow. Mr. Snow was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, James Snow; a sister, Sue Stokes and a grandson, Kyler Snow.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Snow of Temple; a daughter, Lisa Bradley and husband Neal of Ft. Worth; two sons, Ronny Snow and wife Joanna of Morgan’s Point Resort and Randy Snow and wife Kathy of Temple; a sister, Betty Young of Waco; six grandchildren, Julie Tuck Vaughan and husband Tyson of Burleson, Kody Snow of Belton, Krista Bradley Hillman of Burleson; Ashley Snow of Temple, Ryan Snow of Temple and Levi Snow of Morgan’s Point Resort; and two great grandchildren, Brodie Vaughan and Lynnex Hillman, both of Burleson.
The family will receive visitors from 10-11:00am Monday at the funeral home prior to the service.
Paid Obituary