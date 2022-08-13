Bobbie Ray Ward
Bobbie Ray Ward, a true cowboy legend, passed away Wednesday, August 10th.
Visitation will be at Dossman Funeral Home Sunday, August 14th, 2022 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.
Funeral will be at the 3C’s Cowboy Church in Salado, Texas on Monday, August 15th at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at the Moody Cemetery in Moody Texas. Under the direction of Dossman Funeral Home.
Bobbie Ray was born January 23rd, 1953, in Belton, TX, to Bobby and Jean Reveile Ward. He was a Texas cowboy all his life, he rode, bucked, shoed, trained, doctored, and even hooked up a wagon a few times. He was full of good ole cowboy stories and never once met a stranger. He worked for several ranches in his lifetime and countless rodeos and roping. The cowboy life was in his blood and honored in 2014, when he was inducted to the Bell County Cowboy Hall of Fame. Old westerns on TV were a favorite pastime of his, he probably never believed he’d have the chance to be in one.
Bobbie Ray was a hardworking and loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Friend, who truly was one of a kind, leaving an impression on everyone he met. He loved to talk to anyone who’d listen and always had a story to tell.
Bobbie Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Bobby and Jean Ward, and twin Sister, Donna Ward Willis.
He is survived by his wife and best friend Melisa Ward, children; Michael Ward, Amanda Ward, Jared Ward, Dusty Ward, Stepchildren; Michael Bly, Mandy Bly, Dana Bly, Shyanne Shelton, and brother Gary Ward. Fifteen grandchildren and many other family members and friends.
