Dorothy Ruth (Johnson) Moon
Dorothy Ruth (Johnson) Moon of McGregor, Tx passed from this life peacefully on the 24th of February 2020 at the McGregor Nursing Home. She was 94.
Ms. Moon was born to Pearl and Wilma (Taff) Johnson on June 23, 1925 in San Saba, Texas. She spent her entire life in Texas and was loved by all that got to meet & know her.
Ms. Moon is preceded in death by her parents Pearl & Wilma, as well as by her nephew Jack Edmondson Jr.
Ms. Moon leaves many behind to cherish her memory, including her daughter Sharon Warren (Ronnie) of Oglesby, TX, her sister Peggy Marse (Gerald) of Baton Rouge, LA, grandson Ronnie Shane Warren (Tammi) of Oglesby, TX and a great-grandson Bradly Warren of Oglesby, TX, as well as by her friend Willie Mendoza of Heidenheimer, TX.
Services for Ms. Moon will take place at 10am on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the Greathouse Cemetery in Temple, Tx.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
