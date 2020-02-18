ROCKDALE — Services for Carol McDaniel, 69, of Rockdale will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with the Rev. Willie Phillips officiating.
Burial will be in I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mrs. McDaniel died Monday, Feb. 17, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 6, 1950, in Cameron to Z. Thomas “Z.T.” and Mary Catherine Green Johnson. She married Ervin Ray McDaniel on Aug. 21, 1993, in Rockdale. She worked for Texas Health and Human Services. She was a member of St. John’s United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, John Pink Horton; and her second husband, Ervin Ray McDaniel.
Survivors include a daughter, Melissa Garcia of Rockdale; her mother of Cameron; four brothers, Calvin Johnson of Crockett, Darrel Johnson of Milano, Billy Johnson of Taylor and Robert Johnson of Kansas; three grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.