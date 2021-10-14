Alicia M. Gonzalez (Martinez)
Alicia M. Gonzalez (Martinez), age 73, of Temple, passed from this life during the afternoon hours of Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at Baylor Scott & White Hospital. She was born on the 22nd day of November, 1947, in Chicago, Illinois, to parents Albert and Andrea G. (Guerra) Martinez.
Alicia worked many years as a cashier at Scott and White Hospital and Walmart. In her free time, she loved to sew, crochet and cook for her family. On September 22, 1997, she married the love of her life, Jose L. Gonzalez. Alicia will be deeply missed by many friends and family.
She is preceded in death by her parents Albert and Andrea, children Estella and Guillermo, and brother Baldemar Martinez.
Alicia leaves behind to cherish her memory her children Diana Ruiz, Alejandro Ruiz, Joel Ruiz and Jesus Rivera; brother Albert Martinez Jr. and wife Amy; sisters Anita Flores, Juanita Huerta and husband Julio (deceased) and Isabelle Parades and husband Jesse (deceased). She also leaves behind to cherish her memory her grandchildren Tia Nicole, Alexis, Leo Alejandro, Andrea Shanice, Celena Christina, Destiny Marcella, Naomi Charity, Mathanuel Dee, Nadia Estella, Xavier Jordan, and Jordan Marie; great-grandchildren Sincere, Serenity, Sire, Desiree, Alejandro E., Taylor, Iyanna, Cedrieanna, Mekhi, Maison, Josiah, Michael, Malayah, Isaiah, and Sonja.
A visitation will be held on Friday, October 15, 2021, at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home between the hours of 1-3 p.m.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with these arrangements.
