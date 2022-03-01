Clara Jane Allison
Clara Jane Allison (Jane) passed away peacefully surrounded by family and loved ones on February 26, 2022.
Clara Jane Reed, daughter of Eugene and Lorene Green Reed, was born on April 7, 1941, in Rogers, Texas. She married her husband, James, on July 29, 1960, in Temple, TX. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Charles and Jeff. She is survived by her husband, James; brother, Don; sisters, Joyce, (husband Tony), Sue (husband Frank); sons, Craig (wife Simona) and Kevin; and grandchildren Zak and Sam (wife Stephanie).
With a 47-year career in service to the federal government, her extraordinary work ethic and drive was apparent to all who knew her. Jane was very outgoing and athletic her entire life, an avid golfer, fan of Texas Aggie football, and she loved travelling all over the world. Most of all she loved her family and friends. She led by example and inspired all who knew her to be a better person. Special thanks to Altus Hospice team, Seaton Hospital, and staff at the Brixton Horseshoe Bay for their unbelievable compassion and service.
Funeral services will be on March 1, 11:00 am at Jenkins Funeral Home, 109 N Main St., Burnet, TX 78611 followed by a burial service at 3:00 PM at Wilson Valley Cemetery, 1545 Wilson Valley Loop, Little River-Academy.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Stroke Association, The Alzheimer’s Association, or Altus Hospice.
