Updated: August 30, 2022 @ 12:58 am
Services for Peggy June Holcomb, 69, of Troy will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Troy First Baptist Church with the Rev. Harlan Haines and the Rev. Ray Davis officiating.
Burial will be in Roberts Cemetery in Troy.
Mrs. Holcomb died Saturday, Aug. 27.
She was born Aug. 27, 1953, in Pekin, Ill., to Milford and Sylvia Welch Foust. She married James “Butch” Holcomb on Oct 24, 1975. She worked at several jobs including babysitting and as a florist. She got her GED at age 34 to get her CNA license a year later.
Survivors include her husband of Troy; five children, Garry Fowler of Troy and Melissa Bottoms, both of Troy, Darrell Holcomb of Temple, Sharron Hildebrand of Kermit and Ricky Holcomb of Bruceville-Eddy; four brothers; two sisters; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.