Justin Everett, age 27, of Temple, Texas passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio. He was born on December 8, 1994 in Temple, Texas.
A visitation will take place on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 from 10:15am until the time of service at 11:00am at Trinity Church of Temple, 3501 Airport Rd. Temple, Texas 76504 followed by a graveside service at Marak Cemetery (across from Sts. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Marak)
Justin was a member of Trinity Church of Temple where he also enjoyed taking part in their mission trips and youth ministries; he wrote articles for the Polka Magazine out of Lagrange, TX; and from the time he was a child, he enjoyed playing drums in a Polka band.
He is survived by his mother Rose Vrazel of Temple, Father Mark Everett of Belton, sister Jennifer Everett of Temple, grandfather Anton Vrazel of Temple and grandparents Jerry and Frankie Everett of Moody. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother Albina Vrazel.
In lieu of flowers memorials to Justin’s family or to Trinity Church of Temple both at 3501 Airport Rd. Temple, Texas would be appreciated.