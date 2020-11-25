Annell Lueck Kelton
Annell Lueck Kelton, 84, of Little River Academy, died November 21, 2020, in a Temple Hospital. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Kelton was born June 27, 1936 in Temple, the daughter of Henry and Johnnie (Elliott) Lueck. She was a graduate of Belton High School where she was a cheerleader and elected Miss Belton High School. She worked for the Central Texas Housing Authority for 20 years and retired in 1996. She was a member of St. Luke’s Epicopal Church in Belton.
She was preceded in death by her husband Paul Kelton, one son Kyle Kelton and a sister Glenda Hill.
Survivors include one son Kirk Kelton of Belton; two daughters Kristi Colacino of Grand Saline and Kim Kindred of Temple; one sister Claudia Bruner of Florence; 12 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to any diabetes organization.
