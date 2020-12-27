SALADO — Services for James “Gene” Joplin, 88, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Monday in Wilson Valley Cemetery in Little River-Academy.
Mr. Joplin died Tuesday, Dec. 22, in Belton.
He was born Aug. 12, 1932, in Lynn County to Willie Mark and Mattie Joplin. He attended school in Meadow. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He graduated from Wayland Baptist University. He married Neva Jo Howard on Jan. 22, 1956. He was a Baptist minister.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Mark Joplin of Lubbock and Marty Joplin of Andrews; two daughters, Laranda Eakin of Flower Mound and Marla Smalley of Temple; a brother, John Howard; three sisters, Jan Altman, June Dunn and Dottie Barrier; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Monday at Broecker Funeral Home in Salado.