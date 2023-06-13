Roderick Wayne “Rod” Holcombe
Long time Cameron resident and civic leader, Roderick Wayne “Rod” Holcombe, 78, passed away Thursday, June 8, 2023, at a Temple hospital. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 6:00 p.m., at First Methodist Church in Cameron, with Rev. Mark Porterfield officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held Tuesday, June 13, from 5-7 at the funeral home.
Rod was born December 20, 1944, in Lexington, TX, to Roderick Dhu and Clara (King) Holcombe. He was a 1963 graduate of Lexington High School, attended Blinn Jr. College, and graduated from Sam Houston University in 1967. He married his beloved Christine in 1973. Rod and Chris made their home in Cameron while Rod was director of the Milam County Health Department. She preceded him in death in 2013. He was active for many years in Lion’s Club and Milam County Republican Club. He was a 4-H leader and an avid Yoe High School Booster. Rod was an active member of Cameron First Methodist Church and he was a Mason. He enjoyed bird hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.
Rod is survived by two sons and their wives, Andrew David “Andy” Holcombe (Micah) of Cameron, and Bill Holcombe (Sara) of Henrietta, TX. He is also survived by two brothers, James Holcombe (Cyndi) of Brandon, FL, and Gary Sherrill of Lexington; and one sister, Sherry Shirley of Garland. Also surviving are five grandchildren.
Arrangements are under the direction of Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron. Condolences for the family may be left at www.green-pattersonfuneralhome.com.
Paid Obituary