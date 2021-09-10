Services for Gregorio Rodriguez Concha, 89, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery in Granger.
Mr. Concha died Wednesday, Sept. 1, at a Temple hospital.
He was born May 25, 1932, in Bartlett to Antonia and Tomas Concha. He was a Catholic. He attended the Cursillo Movement de Cristiandad in 1957 in Waco. He joined the Brotherhood of Jesuits in Louisiana in 1960. He married Eduvigez “Vicky” Garza on Nov. 30, 1974. He worked for Wilsonart for 16 years and retired in 1994. He also worked as a crossing guard for Temple ISD. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Temple. He taught pre-baptismal classes and served as a Eucharistic minister.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Consuelo Concha.
Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Esperanza “Hope” Lopez and Nora Cook; a sister, Georgia Concha; a brother, Paul Concha; and five grandchildren.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.