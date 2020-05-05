BELTON — Services for Charleen Sandra Frost, 62, of Belton will be 6 p.m. Friday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.
Her body will be cremated.
Mrs. Frost died Saturday, May 2, at her residence.
She was born Jan. 27, 1958, in Angola, N.Y., to Genevieve and Warren Garrison. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Frost Sr.
Survivors include two sons, Richard Frost Jr. and Joseph Frost, both of Belton; two daughters, Julie Frost of La Plata, Md., and Jennifer Brown of Killeen; a sister, Norma Garrison of Derby, N.Y.; 15 grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.