Barbara Helen Strange Spurlin
Barbara Helen Strange Spurlin went home to her Lord and Savior on June 28, 2023. She was 91 years of age.
Helen was born on August 26, 1931 in Holland, Texas to Raymon and Patsy Wallace Strange. She grew up on the family farm with her brother and five sisters during the Depression. In 1948, she graduated from Holland High School and began training as a nurse at the Scott & White School of Professional Nursing. She completed her RN training in 1951 and began a long career at Scott & White, first in pediatrics, then in the emergency room, after that in the treatment room, and finally as a nurse supervisor. She married Bill Spurlin on July 6, 1951 at Memorial Baptist Church in Temple. Two sons were born to this union: Michael Charles and James David.
After 45 years of nursing, Helen retired in 1996. At the time of her retirement, she held the record for longest service at Scott and White for a nurse.
Helen enjoyed an active retirement. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was very active at Memorial Baptist Church, attending services and Sunday School, participating in activities, and volunteering in the church office. She also enjoyed traveling, reading, playing bridge, and participating in such organizations as Housekeepers and Avalante Study Club.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bill and her siblings Raymon Strange, Geraldine Mundine, Lee Hendricks, Jean Henderson, and Joy Cook. She is survived by her sons Michael (Nella) of Temple and David (Holly) of Houston; her grandchildren John (Nicole) Spurlin of Pflugerville and Kendall and Grant Spurlin, both of Houston; her great-grandchildren Will and Lily of Pflugerville; her sister Billie (Felix) Gilleland of Belton; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm Saturday, July 1, 2023 at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home with Rev. Ridge Adams officiating. Burial will follow at Bellwood Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors from 6-8:00pm Friday, June 30, 2023 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Memorial Baptist Church of Temple, 6161 S. 5th St., Temple, Texas 76502.
Paid Obituary