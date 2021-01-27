BELTON — Services for Merlon Lee “Monty” Montgomery Jr., 78, of Belton will be 11 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church in Belton.
Mr. Montgomery died Friday, Jan. 22.
He was born Jan. 13, 1943, in Gorman to Merlon Lee and Flossie Evelyn Montgomery. He graduated from Breckenridge High School in 1962. He worked at Stephens Memorial Hospital in high school. He served in the U.S. Air Force until Feb. 1963. He then attended San Angelo State University and Saint Joseph Hospital School of Nursing, where he received a nursing degree in 1966. He also enrolled in the Army, serving until January 1973. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Health Professions from Southwest Texas State University in 1978. He was a registered nurse at the Central Texas Veterans Health Care Systems/VA hospital in Temple for 32 years, retiring in January 2003. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Belton.
Survivors include two sons, Merlon Lee Montgomery III and John Morgan Montgomery, both of Belton; a sister, Merlene Dials of Belton; a brother, Larry Montgomery of Belton; six grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Belton Kids Ministries and/or Vacation Bible School.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.