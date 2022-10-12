Patricia Mae
Harris
Patricia Mae Harris, 84, of Temple, Texas left this earth on Saturday, October 8th, 2022, and went into the arms of her Savior. She was born to Mildred and Larry Bates on October 24th, 1937 in Decatur, IL. Pat married the love of her life, Duane Harris, on June 3, 1956 in Decatur, IL. They were blessed with over 60 years of marriage. They had two children, Kevin and Kimberly.
A visitation will take place on Friday, October 14, 2022 from 5:00pm – 8:00pm at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 11:00am at the funeral home followed by a burial at Greathouse Cemetery in Temple.
Pat spent most of her career as a Sales Associate/Manager at Walmart for over 30 years. She was deeply rooted in her faith and served her friends and family as a prayer warrior or a compassionate friend for anyone needing strength or guidance. She lit up any room with her joy, her sense of humor, and her love of friends and family. She was a founding member of Temple Bible Church, enjoyed gardening, hummingbirds, and spending time with her dog, Kenzie.
She was preceded in death in the last five years by her husband, Duane of Temple, TX and her daughter, Kimberly Romano of Atlanta, GA. She was able to use her pain to help others through the Grief share program becoming a support and encouragement to those suffering their own losses.
Pat is survived by her son, Kevin & wife Donnet Harris of Coppell, TX and her son in-law Tony Romano of Atlanta, GA. She is survived by 7 grandchildren: Tyler & Lauren Harris of Garland, TX; Lauren Harris of Oklahoma City, OK; Kathryn Harris of Coppell, TX; Andrew & Amanda Romano of Haltom City, TX; Matthew & Bella Romano of Atlanta, GA, Parker Chagoya of Atlanta, GA & Dallas Chagoya of Lompac, CA. She also leaves behind an army of nephews, nieces, family and friends that have all been touched by her positive spirit.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to Temple Bible Church in memory of Pat Harris.
