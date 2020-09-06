TAYLOR — Services for Rosie Mary Hajda Naizer, 97, of Taylor will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Taylor.
Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery in Granger.
Mrs. Naizer died Wednesday, Sept. 2.
She was born Dec. 7, 1922, in Granger to Frank and Annie Nemec Hajda. She married Joe Naizer on Jan. 7, 1946.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include four sons, Joe Naizer, Ron Naizer, Tim Naizer and Gilbert Naizer; and four daughters, Marie Kortis, Joyce Norman, Dorothy Wright and Eileen Cmerek.
Memorials may be made to SS. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, P.O. Box 608, Granger, TX 76530; or any charity.
Visitation will be 4 p.m. Tuesday at the church; a rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m.
Providence Funeral Home in Taylor is in charge of arrangements.