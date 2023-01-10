A funeral Mass for Francisco “Pancho” “Frankie” Partida, 71, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple.
A rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. at the church.
Interment will be 2 p.m. at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Partida died Tuesday, Nov. 29, at a Temple hospital.
He was born May 12, 1951, in Houston to Frank and Olivia Rosales Partida. He grew up in the Magnolia Park area of Houston. He served in the Marines. In 1978, he moved to Temple. He joined Little Joe y La Familia as lead trumpet, flugelhorn and trombone player. He later pursued a driving career, working for Temple ISD and Clark’s Travel/Roadrunner. He was inducted into the Tejano Roots Hall of Fame. He was a member of the Brothers of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in care of Brothers of Our Lady or Bereavement Meal committees.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.