CAMERON — Services for Thomas Wade, 78, of Bryan will be 10 a.m. today at Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Marak.
Burial will be in the Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church cemetery.
Mr. Wade died Monday, Sept. 5, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 24, 1943, in Henderson to John Thomas and Pauline Threatt Wade. He received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from St. Edward’s University. He married Margaret “Margie” Hromcik on May 13, 1967. He served in the U.S. Air Force. He retired after working as director of information systems for Christus Health Care.
Survivors include his wife of Bryan; two daughters, Christa Konderla and Kathy Allen, both of Bryan; two sisters, Jan Hargraves of Sugarland and Cindy Bracken of California; and eight grandchildren.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.