Services for James “Jim” Joseph Petrus, 80, of Killeen will be 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at Homewood Suites in Waco.
Mr. Petrus died Friday, July 28, in Killeen.
He was born April 27, 1943, in Detroit. He graduated from Assumption Grotto, Osborn High School and Cass Technical College. He relocated to Plano in 1980 and worked for Associated Precision Grinding in Addison. He moved to Austin and then Killeen in 1998. He worked for Dell Computer and IBM. He also taught high education technical classes. He was also a pilot. He married Delilah Manuel on July 3, 1999, in Killeen.
Survivors include his wife of Killeen; a daughter, Deborah Smith of Plano; two sons, Jimmy Petrus Jr. of Allen and Robert Petrus of Dallas; and five grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.