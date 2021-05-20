Services for Steven Michael Jenkins, 70, of Killeen are pending with Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple.
Mr. Jenkins died Monday, May 17, at his residence.
Updated: May 21, 2021 @ 12:23 am
